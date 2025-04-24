BSF jawan held by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing border, flag meeting on to secure his release

CHANDIGARH: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been taken into custody by the Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed into the neighbouring country in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab on the India-Pakistan international border.

Sources said that the incident occurred on Thursday when BSF constable PK Singh of the 182nd BSF battalion was on duty near the international border.

During routine patrolling, Singh inadvertently entered Pakistani territory, where he was detained by the Pakistan Rangers. The jawan was in uniform and carried his service rifle. He was accompanying farmers on the Indian side of the border when he moved ahead of the fence and was apprehended.