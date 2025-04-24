Centre launches national campaign to make India measles-rubella free by 2026

NEW DELHI: The centre on Thursday launched a nationwide elimination campaign of measles and rubella, two highly infectious viral diseases that can lead to serious illnesses, lifelong complications, and even death.

Launching the National Zero Measles-Rubella Elimination Campaign on World Immunisation Week, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said that from January 2025 to March 2025, 332 districts reported zero measles cases, while 487 districts had no rubella cases.

India aims to eliminate the two viral diseases by 2026.

“Today is a momentous occasion as the launch of the measles-rubella elimination campaign 2025-26 marks an opportunity to achieve 100% immunization coverage to provide a high-quality lifestyle to children by administering them with the two doses of measles and rubella vaccine,” Nadda said as he launched the campaign virtually on the first day of the World Immunization Week, which is observed from April 24-30.