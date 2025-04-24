IIT research recommends use of desulphurisation technology at thermal power plants in Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: New studies have revealed high levels of sulphur pollutants in the air in Delhi-NCR and nearby cities; the studies have recommended immediate implementation of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) technology at every coal-fired thermal power plant (CFTPP) in region.

SO2 is a significant air pollutant that has both direct and indirect effects on human health and the environment. It is associated with serious health issues, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Meanwhile, there has been ongoing debate over whether FGD systems in CFTPPs will effectively reduce the dangerous levels of sulphur particulates contributing to city air pollution.

FGD technology is designed to remove sulphur from the exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel-fired power plants. Currently, less than 8% of CFTPP capacity has completed the installation of FGD systems to control SO2 emissions.

However, multiple studies conducted by the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Bombay make a strong case for the immediate enforcement of SO2 regulations at India’s coal thermal power plants.

Recent research from both IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, published in April, has highlighted a significant gap in the installation of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems and alarming levels of sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions. This situation poses serious risks to India’s air quality and public health.

The studies indicate that a city cannot meet its national clean air targets even it completely eliminates its local anthropogenic sources of pollutants. It states until transboundary sources of pollutants, particularly emissions of sulphur from coal-fired thermal power plants (CFTPP), are not addressed.