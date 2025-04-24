Jharkhand school timings changed due to heat wave; Met issues alerts

RANCHI: As a heat wave grips Jharkhand, the state government has issued a notification making changes in the timetable of all categories of government, non-government aided/non-aided (including minority) and private schools.
Now, the timetable for nursery to class VIII will be from 7 am to 11:30 am and for classes 9 to 12 will be from 7 am to 12 noon.
“Keeping in view the increasing impact of heat wave in the state, classes from KG to Class 8 will be conducted from 7:00 am to 11:30 am and classes from Class 9 to Class 12 will be conducted from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon in all categories of government, non-government aided / non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state, till further orders,” stated notification issued by School Education and Literacy Department.
Meanwhile, a heatwave has swept parts of Jharkhand with Daltonganj sizzling at 43 degrees Celsius. A 'yellow' alert of heatwave was issued for Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts till April 26, he said.
According to Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand, the maximum temperature is hovering around 40 degrees Celsius across the state. A heat wave alert has been issued for the southern region, he said.
Anand further added that Daltonganj registered the highest temperature at a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius, which was 2.2 notches above the normal. It was followed by Jamshedpur and Chaibasa, recording 42.6 and 42.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. State capital, Ranchi, recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius.
Anand informed that no major change in the maximum temperature is expected for at least three days. Thereafter, it may decline by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, with the likelihood of rain and hailstorm from April 27, he said.
Ranchi Deputy Commissioner has also issued instructions regarding the timetable of schools. In a press communique issued by the District Public Relations Office, it has been said that keeping in view the increasing effect of heat, changes in the timetable of schools have been made as per the directions issued by the School Education and Literacy Département. This order will be effective from April 26, 2025.