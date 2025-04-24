Jharkhand school timings changed due to heat wave; Met issues alerts

RANCHI: As a heat wave grips Jharkhand, the state government has issued a notification making changes in the timetable of all categories of government, non-government aided/non-aided (including minority) and private schools.

Now, the timetable for nursery to class VIII will be from 7 am to 11:30 am and for classes 9 to 12 will be from 7 am to 12 noon.

“Keeping in view the increasing impact of heat wave in the state, classes from KG to Class 8 will be conducted from 7:00 am to 11:30 am and classes from Class 9 to Class 12 will be conducted from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon in all categories of government, non-government aided / non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state, till further orders,” stated notification issued by School Education and Literacy Department.

Meanwhile, a heatwave has swept parts of Jharkhand with Daltonganj sizzling at 43 degrees Celsius. A 'yellow' alert of heatwave was issued for Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts till April 26, he said.