Manipur bandh called on Friday over 'custodial death' of youth

IMPHAL: A Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 27-year-old man earlier this month has called a 24-hour-long Manipur bandh from midnight of Thursday.

Khoisnam Sanajaoba was arrested in Imphal East district on March 31 along with four others for their alleged association with the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba).

In a statement, the JAC said it had submitted a memorandum to the governor listing a charter of demands, including an impartial investigation into the "custodial death" of Sanajaoba, on April 17 but received no response from the government side.