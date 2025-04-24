Woman dies after lift malfunction in government hospital in Odisha

BHADRAK: A woman patient allegedly died after being trapped in a lift following a malfunction at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Odisha’s Bhadrak on Tuesday.

Sources said that when the patient was going into the lift on a stretcher, it started moving up, resulting in the woman getting trapped.

Police identified the deceased as Minati Parida (54) of Narasinghapur village under Bhadrak Rural police station limits.

Hospital sources said the woman was brought to the hospital in a 108 ambulance after she fell ill. She had respiratory problems due to a lung infection.

After receiving preliminary treatment, she was being shifted to the medicine ward when the mishap occurred.

Chief District Medical Officer Sudhansu Sekhar Bal said the lift moved on its own when the patient was going in.

“She is suspected to have died of suffocation. The exact reason of death will be ascertained after autopsy,” the CDMO said.

The incident triggered panic, prompting villagers to rush to the hospital and stage a protest. They demanded compensation. A police team visited the hospital and brought the situation under control.

Hospital sources said Rs 8 lakh will be given to the deceased’s family as ex gratia.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the lift malfunction, the CDMO said.