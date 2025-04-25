51 fall ill after wedding feast in Chhattisgarh’s Korba, 37 children among those hospitalised

KORBA: At least 51 people including 37 children fell sick due to food poisoning following a wedding meal in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Friday.

All of them were admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Korba and their condition was stable, said an official.

A wedding was held at Pahripara village under Urga police station limits on Thursday night, he said.

After a wedding meal, some of the guests complained of vomiting and loose motions.

Those hospitalised included 14 girls, 23 boys, 11 women and three men, said hospital superintendent Dr Gopal Kanwar, adding that the condition of all of them was normal.

The exact cause of food poisoning was yet to be ascertained and investigation was underway, the police official said.