Activist Medha Patkar arrested in 24-year-old defamation case filed by Delhi L-G Saxena

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar on Friday after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in connection with a 23-year-old defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The case, dating back to 2000, arose from a press release Patkar issued on November 24, 2000, when Saxena led the National Council of Civil Liberties.

In it, she reportedly labelled him a "coward", accused him of being involved in hawala transactions, and alleged that he was “mortgaging” the people and resources of Gujarat to foreign interests. A magisterial court last year ruled that these statements were defamatory and intended to provoke negative public sentiment.

Last year, on May 24, the court found her guilty of defamation. It concluded that her comments constituted a direct assault on Mr Saxena’s personal integrity and his role in public service.

Following arguments on sentencing, which concluded on May 30, 2024, the court reserved its judgment on June 7. On July 1, Patkar was sentenced to five months' simple imprisonment. However, she later secured probation of good conduct, with a condition to deposit a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The sessions court, under Judge Vishal Singh of Saket Court, granted this leniency on April 8, 2025.

Despite this concession, Patkar failed to appear in court on April 23 for the formal furnishing of probation bonds and payment of the fine. Her absence, combined with non-compliance, led the court to issue a non-bailable warrant through the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

"The intention of convict Medha Patkar is apparent that she is deliberately violating the Court order; she is avoiding to appear before the Court and also avoiding to accept the terms of sentence passed against her. There is no order of suspension of sentence passed by this Court on 08/04/2025," read the court order.

Judge Singh further noted that the Court is left with no option than to enforce the production of convict Medha Patkar through coercive order. " Issue NBWs against convict Medha Patkar, through office of Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, for next date," read the order.