Assam cops arrest seven over alleged offensive social media posts on Pahalgam terror attack

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Friday arrested seven individuals for allegedly posting offensive content on social media in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The individuals were identified as Md Jabir Hussain from Hailakandi, Md AK Bahauddin and Md Javed Mazumder (both from Silchar), Md Mahahar Mia alias Md Mujihirul Islam (Morigaon), Md Sahil Ali (Sivasagar), Md Jarif Ali, also known as Sharif Sing (Barpeta), and Anil Bania (Biswanath).

Bania, who serves as the district secretary of Satra Mukti Sangram Parishad, a students' body, was among those arrested. Hussain is a journalist, while Bahauddin is a student at Assam University in Silchar. Mazumder is reportedly a lawyer.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the individuals had been arrested for what he claimed was directly or indirectly promoting the cause of Pakistan on social media.

He added that further arrests were expected as part of an ongoing crackdown. “Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam,” Biswa Sarma said.

Meanwhile, an MLA from the opposition All India United Democratic Front, Aminul Islam, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly linking the BJP-led central government to the Pahalgam attack.

In Meghalaya, police arrested a 30-year-old man for praising the terror attack. The accused, Simon Shylla from East Khasi Hills, had reportedly posted anti-national comments on Facebook.

The United Meitei-Pangal Committee, an organisation representing Meitei Pangal Muslims in Manipur, condemned the Pahalgam attack and called for urgent and decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Terrorism has no place in a civilised society. Such violence only weakens the fabric of our diverse nation and attempts to derail peace and communal harmony,” the organisation stated.

As a mark of solidarity with the victims and to condemn the attack, the organisation urged attendees of Friday’s prayers to wear a black ribbon. “Let this be a symbol of our collective grief, unity, and firm stand against terror and violence in any form,” the organisation added.