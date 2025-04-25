Badlapur accused encounter: Bombay HC slams govt for not registering FIR against cops despite order

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for not registering an FIR against five policemen over the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, despite the court's explicit orders.

The HC had on April 7 said when a prima facie offence is disclosed, it is mandatory for the police to register a case.

The court had constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime.

It had also directed the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which was probing Shinde's death in police custody, to hand over all case documents to Gautam within two days.

On Friday, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said it was "appalled" that its order was not complied with.