Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Bandipora

SRINAGAR: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area of Bandipora district following information about the presence of the ultras in the area, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding ultras opened fire on the security personnel.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, the officials said adding further details were awaited.

Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Kashmir Valley shuts down after 35 years in protest against Pahalgam terror attack
