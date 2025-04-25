EXPLAINER | Indus Basin rivers backbone of Pakistan GDP, key to maintain food security

How much does India utilise?

India has been given 18% of water for utilisation. Experts say India utilises 10% of total water under the treaty. As per IWT, India may use water of western rivers in ‘non-consumptive’ ways, which means permission to build hydel projects that do not change the course of the river and deplete the water level downstream.

Pakistan’s objection

India’s first project, Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project (330MW), became a point of contention between the two countries. When India started building the project in 2007 over Kishenganga River (Neelum River in Pakistan), a tributary of Indus, Pakistan took the matter to the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague. The court ruled in favour of India in 2013. India inaugurated its construction in 2018.

Number of projects

India has recently expedited the clearance of many hydropower projects — Kiru Hydel (624MW) and Kwar Hydel (560MW) on Chenab. Previously, India allowed construction of Pakal Dul Project (1,000MW) and Ratle Project (850MW) in Kishtwar.

Why is IWT vital for Pak?

Reports say the Indus Basin rivers support Pakistan’s 25% GDP and play an existential role in maintaining the country’s food security. Pakistan’s 80% cultivated land relies on water from the Indus system, which directly or indirectly supports over 60% of the country’s population. Major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Multan get water from the system for drinking and industrial purposes.