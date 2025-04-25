Five dead, three injured after inhaling smoke from malfunctioning paddy dryer in UP's Bahraich

LUCKNOW: Five workers died and three others were injured after allegedly inhaling smoke from a malfunctioning paddy dryer machine at a rice mill in Bahraich, a district in central Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

According to official sources, three other workers who fainted after inhaling smoke were rushed to the district hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

As per Bahraich DM Monika Rani, the workers were working on the paddy drying machine when smoke emanated from it, leading to the deaths.

The district administration has formed a joint investigation team to probe the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggested that a technical snag in the dryer machine caused it to emit smoke, which the workers, who had climbed onto the machine, inhaled, leading to suffocation.

Bahraich fire officer Vishal Gond said that he received information that a fire had broken out at Rajgariha Foods.

“We sent two fire tenders. We saw the smoke coming out of the dryer. Eight people climbed up to check the cause of the smoke. They inhaled it and became unconscious. The firefighting team brought them down and sent them to the hospital. Five of them died and three are under treatment,” said Gond.

Meanwhile, Rajgarhia Rice Mill director Vinod Agarwal claimed that the dryer was a fully automated plant and used to remove moisture from paddy using hot air generated by steam.

Agarwal stated that there was no possibility of smoke or fire in the machine. However, around 5 am, a worker reportedly noticed smoke inside the dryer. The exact cause of the smoke is yet to be determined.