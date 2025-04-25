Five workers die, three injured after inhaling fumes from dryer at rice mill in UP's Bahraich

BAHRAICH: Five workers lost their lives in Bahraich, after a fire broke out due to a dryer explosion at a rice mill on Friday. A total of eight people were taken to the hospital, and three are currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Vishal Gond said, "I received information that a fire broke out at Rajgarhiya Foods. We sent two fire tenders. We noticed smoke coming from the dryer. Eight people climbed up to check the cause of the smoke. They became unconscious because of the smoke. The firefighting team brought them out and sent them to the hospital. Five of them have died and three are under treatment"

According to the Fire Officer, two fire tenders were sent for the rescue operation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident in Bahraich. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed the district administration officials to provide them with proper treatment. He has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.