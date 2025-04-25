Gurudwaras in Srinagar throw doors open for panic-sticken tourists
BENGALURU: Following the Baisaran terror attack in which 26 tourists lost their lives, the Gurudwaras in Kashmir have opened their doors for tourists, who are leaving the valley out of fear and panic. Speaking to this newspaper, President District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (DGPC), Baramulla, Paramjit Singh said that a wave of panic and fear has gripped the tourists in Kashmir.
“Fearing for their safety, many tourists have descended from the mountains and sought refuge closer to cities and airports in the hope of returning to their home states. Understanding the urgency of the situation and guided by the principles of Seva (selfless service), the managements of various Gurdwaras in Srinagar have opened their doors to provide immediate relief to stranded tourists,” said Singh.
He added that Gurudwaras across Kashmir have welcomed tourists from different parts of the country, offering them with “free accommodation, langar (community meals), safety and comfort during this critical time. Additionally, the ‘All district Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Alliance’ managements have extended support to those facing financial difficulties, and are helping them with travel arrangements and other necessary assistance to ensure their safe return,” he added.
President, DGPC Srinagar, Jaspal Singh strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack on innocent tourists and said that, “violence has no place in a civilized society. Such acts must be met with the strictest legal action. The Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Srinagar stands firmly with the people of Kashmir in denouncing this barbaric act. The Sikh community stands with those who lost their loved ones,” said Singh.