Gurudwaras in Srinagar throw doors open for panic-sticken tourists

BENGALURU: Following the Baisaran terror attack in which 26 tourists lost their lives, the Gurudwaras in Kashmir have opened their doors for tourists, who are leaving the valley out of fear and panic. Speaking to this newspaper, President District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (DGPC), Baramulla, Paramjit Singh said that a wave of panic and fear has gripped the tourists in Kashmir.

“Fearing for their safety, many tourists have descended from the mountains and sought refuge closer to cities and airports in the hope of returning to their home states. Understanding the urgency of the situation and guided by the principles of Seva (selfless service), the managements of various Gurdwaras in Srinagar have opened their doors to provide immediate relief to stranded tourists,” said Singh.