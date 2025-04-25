I’m proud of my son who took bullets to save lives of tourists, says Adil’s father

GULMARG: “I am very proud of my son Peerzada Adil Shah, a horse rider who took bullets and laid down his life to save the lives of tourists.” These are the words of the young man’s father, Syed Hyder Shah, as he mourns his death.

Adil, a horse rider, took three bullets when he tried to snatch a rifle from one of the terrorists during the attack on tourists at Pahalgam health resort’s Baisaran meadow, also known as mini Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Twenty-five tourists were also killed in the militant attack, causing massive outrage in J&K and across the country.

“If I am alive today, it is because of the pride that I feel for my son for sacrificing his life to save tourists. He was young and very handsome, and I too would have died after seeing him dead, but the exemplary courage shown by him has given me courage and strength to live on,” said Hyder.

“I am happy that he saved a lot of tourists... he saved men, women and children. Some people have been saved because of him, and I am very proud. It is a very proud moment for me,” he said. Adil was the lone bread earner for the family comprising his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

The father recalled the last time he saw his son. “He left home on Tuesday morning to work to earn a livelihood for the family. At around 3 pm, we heard that tourists had been attacked at Baisaran. We tried to call him, but his phone was switched off.”

He said that at around 4:30 pm, when they called him again, his phone was on, but nobody was picking up it.