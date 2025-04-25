Important that India stands united against terror: Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Friday said the idea behind the Pahalgam terror attack was to divide the people of the country and it was imperative that India stood united to defeat terrorism once and for all.

"It is a terrible tragedy and I came here to get a sense of what is going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this terrible act. They have fully supported the nation," Gandhi told reporters here.

The Congress leader, who arrived in Srinagar Friday morning, visited the Army's 92 Base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment to inquire about the injured.

"I met one of the injured, I could not meet the others because they have gone back. My love and affection to everybody who has lost family members. I want everybody to know that the whole nation stands together as one," he said.

Referring to an all-party meeting that took place in Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi asserted that a united opposition condemned the terror attack and is behind the government.