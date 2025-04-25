Invite to Nadeem was from one athlete to another; hurts to see my integrity being questioned: Neeraj Chopra

NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday hit out at those targetting him for inviting Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for the Neeraj Chopra Classic, saying it was just an "invite from one athlete to another", sent before the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and Paris Games silver medallist added that it "hurts" him to see he and his family being abused and their integrity being questioned.

Chopra had invited Nadeem, who had beaten the Indian at the Paris Olympic last year to win gold, for the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic to be held in Bengaluru on May 24.

Nadeem had declined to come citing other commitments.

"There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse. They haven't even left my family out of it," said Chopra in a long post on 'X'.

"I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn't mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong. More so when it comes to questioning my love for our country, and the respect and honour of my family," he wrote.