Kartarpur corridor remains open amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, but pilgrim numbers dip

CHANDIGARH: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists, the Kartarpur corridor remains open, though the number of Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, has reportedly declined. This comes even as the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari on the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar stands shut.

The ICP at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, which facilitates access to the Kartarpur corridor, continues to operate, allowing pilgrims to cross over.

Sources in the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) confirmed that around 250 pilgrims travelled to Kartarpur on Wednesday to pay obeisance at the gurdwara and returned the same evening, as per the corridor’s day-return policy.

Devotees continued their visit on Thursday as well, with a group of about two dozen from Machhiwara near Ludhiana and another 50 from various places crossing the border in the morning.

However, the Union government has yet to clarify whether the corridor will remain open or face closure like the ICP at Attari. The shrine is of immense spiritual significance to Sikhs, as Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru, spent the last 18 years of his life there and passed away at the site.

The fully air-conditioned terminal near Dera Baba Nanak features over 50 immigration counters. According to LPAI records, 10,025 devotees visited the gurdwara via the corridor in 2021, with the number rising to 86,097 in 2022 and 96,555 in 2023.