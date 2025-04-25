No visa to Pakistan nationals: India

This briefing came a day after India announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post. Earlier in the day, India stopped issuing visa to Pakistani nationals. The Centre later clarified that the revocation of visas does not apply to the Long Term Visas already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals, which remain valid.

“In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistan nationals with immediate effect,” External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

All visas issued by India to Pakistan nationals are revoked effective April 27. Medical visas granted to Pak citizens will remain valid only until April 29. Pakistan nationals currently in India are required to leave before their visas expire under the new amendments, the statement said.

Travel advisory

Indian nationals are strongly urged to avoid traveling to Pakistan. Those already in Pakistan are advised to return to India as soon as possible, the EAM said in a statement.

The world mourns

Condolences continue to pour in from around the world; Aussie Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Mauritius premier Navin Ramgoolam, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, UK premier Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, & Danish PM Mette Frederiksen condemned the attack.