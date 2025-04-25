Non-explosive IAF store falls on home in MP’s Shivpuri, causes major damage

“I was having lunch with my two sons and my wife was in the kitchen. There was a sound of some aircraft flying in the sky followed by something big falling from the sky on our house, ultimately resulting in the near total collapse of the entire house. Two rooms have been totally damaged along with the roof. Even my wife has suffered slight injuries. Our car standing outside too has been damaged,” said Sagar, recounting the incident.

Police personnel arrived at the scene and took Sagar’s wife to hospital. She is said to be out of danger. “She has suffered abrasion injuries due to ricocheting of the material which fell aerially on the house,” said Prashant Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Pichhore.

A team of officials and experts from the IAF base in the neighbouring Gwalior district reached the site by around 3.30 pm and remained there late into the evening to collect samples and examine the impact.

“The team of around eight to nine officials and experts reached here at around 3.30 pm and are still at the spot, collecting samples from the ground. After thorough investigation only,” a senior Shivpuri district police officer told TNIE.

The Indian Air Force later confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The IAF regrets the damage caused today (Friday) to property on ground, near Shivpuri, by the inadvertent drop of a non-explosive aerial store from an IAF aircraft, and has instituted an inquiry into the incident,” the IAF Media Coordination Centre said.