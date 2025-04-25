Scramble at Attari as Pakistan nationals rush to leave, Afghan trade uncertain

CHANDIGARH: Since Thursday morning, Pakistani nationals currently visiting India have been making a beeline for the Attari-Wagah border to return to their country. There is also uncertainty over trade with Afghanistan that carries on through this border.

They have a 48-hour deadline to leave the country following India’s decision to suspend the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) in the wake of Tuesday’s Pahalgam massacre.

By morning, several Pakistani families had reached the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, near Amritsar, to return home via the Attari-Wagah land route.

A family from Karachi said they went to Delhi to meet their relatives. “We came here to attend an event. We had a visa for 45 days but must leave India in this condition. We came here on April 15. Closing the border is a wrong move. There should be brotherhood between the two nations. But whatever is happening is wrong,” said a family member who did not give his name.

Condemning the Pahalgam attack, Pakistani national Mansoor, who came to India on a 90-day visa with his family on April 15, said, “It should not have happened. Whosoever has done it, it is completely wrong. We want mutual brotherhood and friendship between the two nations. But we are returning home today.”