'Traitor' jibe: Continue probe, but don't arrest Kamra, says Bombay HC on comedian's plea against FIR

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday said the police investigation against Kunal Kamra over his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can continue, but the comedian shall not be arrested.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak admitted Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of the first information report (FIR) registered at the Khar police station for his alleged "traitor" jibe at Shinde during a stand-up comedy show.

This means Kamra's petition will be heard at length later.

By way of interim relief, the bench said the comedian shall not be arrested during the pendency of the petition.

"Investigation can continue. The petitioner (Kamra) shall not be arrested during the pendency of the petition," the court said.

It said that if the police wanted to record Kamra's statement, they shall do so in Chennai, where he currently resides, after giving him prior notice.

Kamra, in his plea, had stated that he was a resident of Tamil Nadu and was apprehensive about coming to Maharashtra due to the death threats he had been receiving after the show.

"If during the pendency of the petition, a chargesheet is filed in the case by the police, the concerned court shall not proceed with the same," the court ordered.