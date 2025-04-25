UP government identifies 118 Pakistani nationals in state, 32 deported

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has begun action towards the deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in the state. So far, 118 Pakistani citizens have been identified by the authorities concerned and 32 of them, including a mother-daughter duo, were deported via the Attari border.

Though authorities have not disclosed the official figure of Pakistani nationals residing in the state, around 1,500 are estimated to be present across various districts, mainly in western UP.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting attended by the Home Department, Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad and DGP Prashant Kumar in this regard.

After the central government’s order in the wake of the Pulwama massacre, Pakistani citizens are approaching the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) in various districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, spoke to all the CMs on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and asked them to identify Pakistan nationals in their respective states.

Shah asked them to inform the Centre about all the Pakistani nationals so that their visas could be cancelled. He also asked the chief ministers to take steps to ensure the prompt return of the people to Pakistan.

In Agra, Maqsood Ali, alias Faizan, from Karachi, Pakistan, who had come along with his wife to visit his In-laws just five days ago, approached the LIU office in Hari Parvat on Thursday. He had been married to Warda since 1983 and had long planned to visit his in-laws in Agra’s Tajganj area. After much effort, he obtained a visa and arrived in Agra on April 20.

“After the Pahalgam attack, I learned about the decision of the Indian government. After this, I reached the LIU office. Here I inquired about returning. Whatever process needs to be completed should be done,” said Maqsood.

Meanwhile, DCP Agra City, Sonam Kumar said that the couple, who came from Pakistan on a short term visa, were sent back on Thursday evening. The husband and wife had come to Malko Gali in Tajganj.

Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said that detailed orders regarding the deportation of Pakistani citizens were awaited.