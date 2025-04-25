Women with Indian nationality struggle to reunite with their families in Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

CHANDIGARH: A group of women of Indian nationality but married to Pakistani nationals are facing a heart-wrenching ordeal after the Centre ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Holding Indian passports, these women now find themselves stranded at the Attari border, as the immigration authorities are reportedly refusing to let them leave the country.

To make matters worse, their minor children, who hold Pakistani passports, are being allowed to cross over. However, the women say that they will go back to their homes in the neighbouring country only with their children.

An Indian passport holder, Sadvi Alvi, married in Pakistan, reached the Attari border with her son as she had to leave. However, she was stopped.

"My five-year-old son is a Pakistani national. He has to go back as the Indian government has ordered all Pakistanis to leave the country in 48 hours, but he cannot travel alone. Nobody is there to take care of my child in Pakistan as my mother-in-law is bedridden. My visa was still valid for more than two months, Please help me.’’

Another Indian citizen, Majida Khan, who was married ten years ago in Pakistan, had come to India in February with her two children, who were born in India but possess Pakistani passports.

"I came here in February to visit my family, and now, due to this development, we have to leave within 48 hours as per orders by the Indian government. I have an Indian passport, but my children have Pakistani passports. I cannot send my children alone, the officials are saying only those with green passports (Pakistani passports can cross over).’’