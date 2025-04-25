What will happen to Shahnaaz Shahid of Karachi?

LUCKNOW: With the Centre’s directives to Pakistani nationals living in India to leave the country within 48 hours following the Pahalgam massacre, the way forward for Shahnaaz Shahid of Karachi seems difficult as she has lost her travel documents, including her passport and visa documents, after coming to India.

As per police sources, Shahnaaz had arrived in Bareilly from Karachi on March 24 to visit her ailing mother who resides with her brother Saleem. Shahnaaz had come on a 45-day visa which she lost along with her passport in Punjab Mail.

“The train was jam-packed. My purse containing my documents got lost,” Shanaaz said, adding that she lodged a complaint with Bareilly GRP.

She said she would abide by whatever arrangements would be made for her to travel back to Pakistan. Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said Shanaaz had reported her arrival with the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) on March 24. She had got a missing report lodged as she lost her travel documents.