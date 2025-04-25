What will happen to Shahnaaz Shahid of Karachi?
LUCKNOW: With the Centre’s directives to Pakistani nationals living in India to leave the country within 48 hours following the Pahalgam massacre, the way forward for Shahnaaz Shahid of Karachi seems difficult as she has lost her travel documents, including her passport and visa documents, after coming to India.
As per police sources, Shahnaaz had arrived in Bareilly from Karachi on March 24 to visit her ailing mother who resides with her brother Saleem. Shahnaaz had come on a 45-day visa which she lost along with her passport in Punjab Mail.
“The train was jam-packed. My purse containing my documents got lost,” Shanaaz said, adding that she lodged a complaint with Bareilly GRP.
She said she would abide by whatever arrangements would be made for her to travel back to Pakistan. Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said Shanaaz had reported her arrival with the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) on March 24. She had got a missing report lodged as she lost her travel documents.
“The LIU authorities and district police have written to competent authorities at High Commission about the missing travel documents of Shanaaz. As soon as we get some directives from the Central government, we will inform her in written and ensure the compliance of those directives,” said the SSP. However, under such circumstances, authorities are contemplating to make alternative arrangement to ensure Shanaaz’s return.
Shahnaaz said she was married off to Shahid Hussain of Karachi around 40 years back.
As the authorities reached out to Shahnaaz, she expressed her willingness to go back. Sources claimed that Shanaaz, who had come on Special Provision Admission Visa, would be sent to Delhi in next two days and Pakistani High Commission would make arrangements for her return.