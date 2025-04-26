Anti-Terrorist Squad detains suspects linked to banned organisation in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a major crackdown on a terrorist network in Jharkhand, the Anti-Terrorist Squad(ATS) has detained about half a dozen suspects associated with a banned organisation, including a couple from Dhanbad, on Saturday.

During the raids conducted at Wasseypur, Bhuli and other areas of Dhanbad, the ATS team is said to have seized weapons, laptops, religious books and other items.

Officials, however, are tight-lipped over the issue.

According to local sources in Dhanbad, the suspects are being interrogated by the ATS team.

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the central agencies are on alert, and raids are being conducted in different places to search for suspects, they said.