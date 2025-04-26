Army chief reviews J&K ops after terror attack, briefs L-G; vows retribution

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday took stock of the security situation and continuing ground operations in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

General Dwivedi along with top Army commanders participated in security review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor LG Manoj Sinha. At the review meeting, Sinha said every perpetrator of the Pahalgam terror attack must be hunted and made to pay a heavy price for the dastardly act, sources said.

The L-G asked the Army Chief to take effective steps not only to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice but also to intensify efforts to crush infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.

Sinha said the nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of the Army, police and CAPFs and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and over ground workers (OGWs) of Pahalgam killings and neutralise them.

“Every perpetrator and supporter of Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens,” he told the top army officers.

After landing in Srinagar, the Army Chief went to Awantipora, headquarters of Counter Insurgency Force —Victor, and was briefed about the ongoing operations after Pahalgam attack, a source said. Later he moved to Badami Bagh Cantonment-based headquarters of the 15 (Chinar) Corps and had a discussion with Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, Corps Commander, said the source.

General Dwivedi was briefed on the steps being taken by the troops to thwart terrorists and counter the ceasefire violation attempts by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC). The Director General of J&K Police and the other commanders and officials were among those who met and discussed the situation and the plans ahead.

The Army Chief briefed L-G Sinha at Raj Bhawan, together with GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and Lt Gen Srivastava.

There was firing along the LoC the night prior to the Army Chief’s visit. “Around 600 bullets were fired from the Pakistan side at Tutmari Gali, Kupwara. The Indian Army replied with around 1300 rounds small arm fires,” an officer said. “The Pakistan troops opened fire at multiple locations along the LoC,” he said.