BJP MLA Acharya apologises amid outrage over controversial protest at Jaipur's Jama Masjid

JAIPUR: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya has stepped back and issued an apology after facing a backlash over the objectionable sloganeering and alleged misbehaviour that his supporters indulged in during a protest outside the Jama Masjid in Jaipur on Friday night.
In a video message released on Saturday, Acharya stated, "If anyone’s sentiments were hurt due to the posters or my words, I sincerely apologise. It was never my intention to hurt any community or religion. At this time, unity among all of us is very important."
He further emphasised that India functions according to the Constitution, where every citizen has the right to respect their religious sentiments. He urged people to stay united and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to combat terrorism and respond strongly to Pakistan.
Amid rumours about a potential Jaipur bandh against his controversial actions, Acharya also appealed for calm through a post on his official X handle.
The unrest in Jaipur began on Friday night when tensions erupted in the Chardiwari (old city) area.
Around 8:30 p.m., during a protest led by Balmukund Acharya and his supporters condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, posters reading "Pakistan Murdabad" were allegedly pasted outside the Jama Masjid premises.
The group led by Acharya also raised some controversial slogans and carried posters with offensive messages during their protest.
The incident angered members of the Muslim community, who responded by staging a counter-protest near Badi Chaupad next to Jaipur's famous landmark, the Hawa Mahal. They also raised slogans and posters of their own.
A brief altercation between the two groups followed, leading to the registration of an FIR against Hawamahal MLA Balmukund Acharya.
The FIR, registered against Acharya at Manak Chowk police station, accuses him of inciting religious sentiments and disrupting social harmony.
Sources within the BJP suggest that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior party leaders were unhappy with Acharya’s actions, especially given the sensitive environment.
State BJP President Madan Rathore reportedly called Acharya to express his disapproval. Following the conversation, Acharya assured the leadership that he would exercise greater caution in future and avoid similar incidents.
In the midst of the controversy, the Jama Masjid Committee held a press conference on Saturday evening and released a video showing Balmukund Acharya entering the mosque while wearing shoes, a gesture considered highly disrespectful in Islamic tradition.
Congress MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi, who attended the press conference, criticized the BJP MLA's behaviour.
MLA Rafiq Khan said, "We have no objection to slogans like 'Pakistan Murdabad' or 'Terrorism Murdabad.' We too oppose terrorism. But the BJP MLA deliberately tried to provoke religious sentiments under the pretext of the protest."This controversy is not the first time Balmukund Acharya has captured public attention with his dubious actions. Earlier, he had drawn headlines for calling for the closure of meat shops in Jaipur, citing religious sentiments.
Despite his video apology, people are focused on how the police proceed in the case involving an MLA of the ruling BJP. Many in political circles say that just issuing an apology can hardly undo the frictions and disharmony that his dubious and divisive actions ignited.