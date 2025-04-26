BJP MLA Acharya apologises amid outrage over controversial protest at Jaipur's Jama Masjid

JAIPUR: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya has stepped back and issued an apology after facing a backlash over the objectionable sloganeering and alleged misbehaviour that his supporters indulged in during a protest outside the Jama Masjid in Jaipur on Friday night.

In a video message released on Saturday, Acharya stated, "If anyone’s sentiments were hurt due to the posters or my words, I sincerely apologise. It was never my intention to hurt any community or religion. At this time, unity among all of us is very important."

He further emphasised that India functions according to the Constitution, where every citizen has the right to respect their religious sentiments. He urged people to stay united and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to combat terrorism and respond strongly to Pakistan.

Amid rumours about a potential Jaipur bandh against his controversial actions, Acharya also appealed for calm through a post on his official X handle.

The unrest in Jaipur began on Friday night when tensions erupted in the Chardiwari (old city) area.

Around 8:30 p.m., during a protest led by Balmukund Acharya and his supporters condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, posters reading "Pakistan Murdabad" were allegedly pasted outside the Jama Masjid premises.