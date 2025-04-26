Chhattisgarh’s ‘Nava Raipur’ becomes first ‘debt-free’ modern planned city

RAIPUR: A modern hi-tech new capital region 'Nava Raipur' of Chhattisgarh, is said to have become the first fully debt-free city in the country.

An independent nodal agency, Naya Raipur Development Authority (NRDA), created in 2006, with a mandate to build a smart city, 'Nava Raipur’ has repaid the entire outstanding debt of Rs 1,788 crore borrowed from the Centre and the nationalised banks.

Nava Raipur, about 20 km from the old Raipur city, has been uniquely designed from scratch, and developments are being carried out in a phased manner, as the state government is vying to bring the PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Developed India @2047’ to completion.

The officials attribute the attained milestone to the financial prudence, policy-driven governance and transparent administration of the state government.