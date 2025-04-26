Democratic politics have fundamentally changed globally, says Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Former AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that democratic politics has fundamentally changed, and what worked 10 years ago would not work in contemporary times.

He said, the “old politician is dead”, and argued for the need to create a “new politician” to suit the current politics. Rahul Gandhi was speaking in the plenary of the Bharat Summit organised by the Telangana State government at Hyderabad.

The Bharat Summit is a platform uniting world leaders, global thinkers, policymakers, and changemakers to forge a democratic and progressive world order from the heart of Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi wanted Bharat Summit to discuss what the new politics look like and how a democratic space should be.

Reflecting on his experiences during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Gandhi said he realised that politicians have failed to listen to people's voices.

He said that he also learnt to reciprocate love standing up to Bharat Jodo Yatra slogan — Nafrat Ki Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukaan.