Do we have enough dams to hold back Indus river water?: Kharge questions Centre's decision

BENGALURU: Reacting to the Centre's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Saturday questioned whether India has enough dams to store water stopped from flowing into Pakistan.

Kharge was responding to a question asking him if he was satisfied with the government's decision to retaliate against Pakistan, the country held responsible for the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir.

"This is not the time to find fault. We will say it when the occasion arises. There will be some specifics, but it is not good to say everything right now. What will be the repercussions of the action taken would be a debate for the future," he told reporters.

"How can we hold back the water that is flowing from us? whether we have enough dams to store it? The decision and resolution taken by the government now is good for the country. If we just keep criticising by not seeing the results, it is not good," he added.

He also took a dig at Modi for not taking part in the All-Party Meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"On behalf of the government, Modi should have been there to address certain issues, including the security lapse. But he skipped the meeting, which is not right. However, we told Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take on the challenge of curbing terrorism. He assured that Pahalgam like incidents will not recur. In the interest of the country we have told everyone to stand united and support whatever the decision the government has taken," he said.

The Modi-led government at the Centre, in retaliation, suspended the Indus Water Treaty. Additionally, the government also expelled Pakistani military attaches and the shut down the Attari land-transit post.