Gujarat police detain over 1000 Bangladeshis in statewide crackdown after Pahalgam terror attack

AHMEDABAD: In a major security operation following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Gujarat Police detained over 1000 Bangladeshi nationals across Ahmedabad and Surat for illegally residing in India using forged documents.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of Saturday, saw a coordinated effort by multiple law enforcement units, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), and local police teams.

Authorities confirmed all detainees lacked valid documentation and are suspected of using fake identity papers to secure residence in Gujarat.

Teams from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Special Operations Group (SOG), Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Zone-6, and Police Headquarters jointly raided areas around Ahmedabad’s Chandola Lake, detaining 890 suspects from 3 am onward.

Of those detained, 470 were men, while the remainder comprised women and children, police said. All individuals were cordoned off with ropes and swiftly moved to the Crime Branch ground for further verification and interrogation.