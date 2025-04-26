India-China thaw: After five-year gap, Kailash Manasarovar Yatra to begin from June

NEW DELHI: After a gap of nearly five years, India and China will resume the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra from June -- a move being seen as an attempt to normalise their relationship that was severely hit by the border standoff.

The External Affairs Ministry on Saturday said the Yatra is set to take place from June to August via two routes -- Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.

The resumption of the Yatra is part of efforts by India and China to improve ties after the two countries completed the disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang under a pact sealed in October last year.

“Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organised by Ministry of External Affairs is set to take place during June to August 2025. This year, 5 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass, and through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass, respectively,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.