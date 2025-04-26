Indian women married in Pakistan struggle to reunite with families

CHANDIGARH: A group of Indian women married to Pakistani nationals is facing a heart-wrenching ordeal after the Union Government ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Holding Indian passports, these women now find themselves stranded at the Attari border, as the immigration authorities are reportedly refusing them to leave the country.
To make matters worse, their minor children—who hold Pakistani passports—are being allowed to cross over, but these ladies insist that they have to be sent back to their homes in Pakistan along with their children.
An Indian passport holder, Sadvi Alvi, who is married in Pakistan, reached the Attari border with her son to leave but was stopped. She said she belonged to Delhi and was married in Karachi, so she had to return there. “My five-year-old son is a Pakistani national; thus, he has to go back as the Indian government said that all Pakistanis have to leave the country in 48 hours. But he cannot travel alone.”
Majida Khan, an Indian citizen who married 10 years ago in Pakistan, came to India with both her children, who were born in India but have Pakistani passports. “I came here in February to visit my family, and now, due to this development, we had to leave within 48 hours.”
These ladies and their families claimed that the immigration official at the Attari border told them to approach the embassy.