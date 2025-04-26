Indian women married in Pakistan struggle to reunite with families

CHANDIGARH: A group of Indian women married to Pakistani nationals is facing a heart-wrenching ordeal after the Union Government ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Holding Indian passports, these women now find themselves stranded at the Attari border, as the immigration authorities are reportedly refusing them to leave the country.

To make matters worse, their minor children—who hold Pakistani passports—are being allowed to cross over, but these ladies insist that they have to be sent back to their homes in Pakistan along with their children.