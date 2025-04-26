Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor to launch ‘Bihar Badlao Yatra’ from JP’s birthplace on May 20

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder and political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Friday announced that he will launch the ‘Bihar Badlao Yatra’ from Sitab Diara in Bihar’s Saran district, the birthplace of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, on May 20. The announcement was made during an interaction with the media in Jamui district.

Kishor said the objective behind the yatra is to fulfil the dreams of Jayaprakash Narayan and bring about political and systemic change in the state. “The storm of change is blowing in the state. No one on earth can stop it,” he said, urging people to “vote for ‘Janata ka raaj’ (people’s government) and throw away the Nitish government in the state.”

Though he had earlier declared the yatra at a rally held in Gandhi Maidan on April 11, he had not revealed the date and place of its commencement. He stated that the movement is aimed at providing better education to children, employment to youth, and placing Bihar among the developed states.

Kishor, who launched his pad yatra from Mahatma Gandhi’s Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district on October 2, 2022, had travelled across several districts and interacted with common people, intellectuals, youth and farmers to understand their problems.

Currently, he is on the ‘Udghosh Yatra’, which began on April 23. During the one-month tour, he will address 50 public meetings across 11 districts to mobilise support for the upcoming ‘Bihar Badlao Yatra’.

“I can assure you that Nitish is not going to become chief minister for the next term,” Kishor added.