Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests four persons allegedly linked to terrorist organisations

RANCHI: Jharkhand’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested four people from Dhanbad for their alleged links to banned terrorist organisations -- Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

This crackdown comes merely months after Hizb ut-Tahrir was officially banned by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on October 10, 2024.

This marks the first criminal action against the group since the ban was imposed on Hizb ut-Tahrir.

According to preliminary investigations, the arrested individuals allegedly were radicalising local youths via social media and the dark web, linking them to terrorist networks.

They were also reportedly involved in the illegal arms trade and other anti-national activities in the Dhanbad district. Acting on secret intelligence, the ATS launched coordinated raids at over 15 locations across Dhanbad, including Wasseypur and the Noor Masjid area.

“During the raids, two high-quality pistols, 12 cartridges, several mobile phones, laptops, and a large quantity of banned literature and documents linked to extremist organisations were recovered from their possession,” stated an official communique from the state police headquarters.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Gulfam Hasan (21), Aayan Javed (21), Md. Shahzad Alam (20) and Shabnam Parveen (20), who is the wife of Aayan Javed. All four people are currently being interrogated by the ATS officials.