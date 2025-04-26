Kasturirangan: A visionary who gave a lift-off to India’s space achievements

Kasturirangan took ISRO’s slogan of “Space for Society” in a true spirit when he came out with the thematic space missions: EDUSAT for tele education; INSATs/GSATs for telemedicine and communication; RESOURCESAT for earth resources; METSAT for meteorology; OCEANSAT for oceanography; CARTOSAT for cartography; Meghatropique for earth science; ASTROSAT for space science; and CHANDRAYAAN-1 for planetary science.

His initiative to translate the benefits of space to the real last-mile users brought in a system called National Natural Resource Management System, wherein many government departments including agriculture, town planning, water resource management, fisheries, health, education, etc, were enabled to harness the benefits.

It was during Kasturirangan’s tenure that ISRO’s launch vehicles PSLV and GSLV were made operational. It was Kasturirangan’s lecture on National Technology Day in 1998 ideating a technical possibility of India placing a satellite around the Moon (Chandrayaan-1) using the PSLV launcher that germinated into a full-fledged project report in 2003.

Brought distinction to every post he held: CM

CM MK Stalin and various TN leaders condoled the demise of the renowned space scientist. “Kasturirangan played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for India’s significant achievements in space research. Not only was he an outstanding scientist, but he also brought distinction to every position he held,” the CM said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and others have also expressed their condolence to the bereaved family.

Mylswamy Annadurai

(The author, former director, ISRO Satellite Centre, worked with Dr Kasturirangan from 1982 to 2003)