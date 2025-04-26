Not time to find fault: Kharge responds to Indus Water Treaty suspension after Pahalgam attack

BENGALURU: Reacting to the Centre's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Saturday questioned whether India has enough dams to store water stopped from flowing into Pakistan. He also questioned the prime minister's absence at the All-Party Meeting on the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir.

Kharge was responding to a query asking him if he was satisfied with the government's decision to retaliate against Pakistan, the country held responsible for the attack, by suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

He told reporters, "This is not the time to find fault. When the occassion arises we will tell them, but it is not good to say everything right now. What will be the repercussions of action taken now would be up for debate later."

"Now it is time to stand united with the government," he added.

However, Kharge sought clarity on how the country plans to handle the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

"If the government plans to withhold water, where will we store it? Do we have enough dams?" he asked.

Though the decision and resolution taken by the government now is good for the country, such questions will arise later, Kharge stated.