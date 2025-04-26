Omar backs Centre move on Indus Waters Treaty, says unfair docu to J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday welcomed the Central government’s decision to put the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan in abeyance in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam attack that mowed down 26 people. He further described the treaty as the “most unfair document” to the people of J&K.

“The Government of India has taken some steps. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, let’s be honest. We have never been in favour of the Indus Waters Treaty. We have always believed it to be the most unfair document to people of J&K,” Abdullah told reporters here after a meeting with various tourism, trade and industry bodies. He, however, acknowledged that the long-term implications of the move remain unknown.

The suspension of the IWT is one of the measures that India has taken in response to the horrific attack. Other steps include the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.