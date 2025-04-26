Special session of Parliament likely for united war on terror

NEW DELHI: The suggestion of noted lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal to convene a special session of Parliament to pass a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror is expected to receive consideration by the Modi government as it would further strengthen unity with all parties backing the government in the fight against terror.

Sibal urged the government on Friday to call a special session of Parliament, which, according to sources, warrants attention from the government. “Consideration can be expected from the government as Prime Minister Narendra Modi always aims to act for the nation with collective unity, especially whenever a crisis concerning national security arises,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Sources indicated that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, comprising several ministers, generally assesses the urgency and decides the date for a special session. “Following this, the President approves,” said a source, noting the special session can be convened at short notice.

Sources reminded of then-Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru calling for a special session of Parliament in 1962 on the war with China.