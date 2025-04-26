Tourist footfall drops at Attari-Wagah border, Golden Temple after Pahalgam terror attack

AMRITSAR: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists and rising diplomatic tensions with Pakistan, footfall at the Attari-Wagah border retreat ceremony has dropped by 50%.

Tourist numbers at the Golden Temple have also declined by over 20%.

Sources said the spectator gallery at the Attari border has a capacity of 25,000. On weekdays, the average footfall is around 20,000, while weekends usually see a full house. However, on Thursday and Friday, only about 10,000 visitors turned up to watch the BSF parade — marking a 50% drop, confirmed by BSF officials familiar with the matter.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said that following the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, a calibrated decision was taken to scale down the ceremonial display at the Attari border during the Beating Retreat ceremony.

“The key changes include suspension of the symbolic handshake between the Indian Guard Commander and his counterpart, and the gates will remain closed during the ceremony,” the officer said. Tourists at Attari shouted slogans like “Hindustan Zindabad,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” and “Vande Mataram,” waving national flags and with the tricolour painted on their faces.

A visitor said he found the ceremony to be full of patriotic spirit and that it was his first time witnessing it. “We have come here to support our soldiers who are securing our borders by risking their lives,” said another tourist.