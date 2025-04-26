Uttarakhand bans sale of Army uniform, ramps up security

DEHRADUN: Citing terrorists wearing army fatigues during the Pahalgam attack, Uttarakhand police have imposed a temporary ban on the sale of military uniforms in markets, besides enhancing security measures across the state.

Dehradun’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said , “All station house officers have been directed to identify shops selling army, paramilitary, and other security agency uniforms and ensure that they don’t sell these items without proper identification.”

Atul Anand, who has been running such a shop in Dehradun, said, “We have been following these guidelines even before the directive. We don’t sell uniforms without verifying the buyer’s identity.” He added that over 50 shops in Dehradun sell police, paramilitary, and army uniforms.