Uttarakhand bans sale of Army uniform, ramps up security

DEHRADUN: Citing terrorists wearing army fatigues during the Pahalgam attack, Uttarakhand police have imposed a temporary ban on the sale of military uniforms in markets, besides enhancing security measures across the state.
Dehradun’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said , “All station house officers have been directed to identify shops selling army, paramilitary, and other security agency uniforms and ensure that they don’t sell these items without proper identification.”
Atul Anand, who has been running such a shop in Dehradun, said, “We have been following these guidelines even before the directive. We don’t sell uniforms without verifying the buyer’s identity.” He added that over 50 shops in Dehradun sell police, paramilitary, and army uniforms.
Manpreet Chandok, a leading trader in Dehradun’s Motibazar, said, “Army personnel get special fabric from army canteens, which they can get stitched outside.” Chandok’s family has been in the business for over four decades.
Police sources said shopkeepers would be identified and advised not to sell uniforms without proper ID verification. Police have also taken specific steps to enhance the safety of Kashmiri students residing and studying in Uttarakhand following some provocative some statements.
Authorities have significantly bolstered security arrangements along the routes of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on April 30.