Uttarakhand courts grapple with mounting backlog; HC case pendency soars 24%, data reveals

DEHRADUN: In a contrasting trend, Court case pendency in Uttarakhand has increased by 9% over the past two years, even as some districts managed to halve their backlogs.

As of early 2025, a total of 384,234 cases are pending across the state's courts, comprising 316,369 criminal and 67,876 civil cases.

The Uttarakhand High Court alone recorded a 24% rise in pending cases during this period.

According to data provided by the Uttarakhand High Court to Kashipur-based RTI activist Nadeem Uddin, the court had 44,512 pending cases at the start of 2023.

"This figure included 25,635 civil and 18,877 criminal cases. By the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, the total number of pending cases had risen by 24 per cent to reach 55,323, comprising 30,301 civil and 25,022 criminal cases," Uddin told TNIE.

In the state's subordinate courts, pending cases rose by 7% from 308,694 at the start of 2023 to 328,911 by early 2025. Criminal cases continue to dominate the dockets, with 270,822 pending in 2023, rising alongside 37,872 civil cases.

District-wise data showed a mixed trend. Four districts saw an increase in pending cases, while nine districts managed to reduce their backlogs.

Dehradun’s pending cases rose by 5%, from 108,760 to 114,155. Haridwar reported a 21% surge, from 80,623 to 97,299 cases. Nainital district recorded a 2% increase, from 25,802 to 26,398 cases. Pauri district saw the sharpest percentage jump, with pendency rising by 52% from 7,071 to 10,777 cases. Tehri district registered a 9% increase, from 3,170 to 3,467 cases.

Conversely, Udham Singh Nagar district recorded a 3% drop in pending cases, from 68,785 to 66,577. Uttarkashi district posted the most significant reduction, cutting its backlog by 50% from 2,711 to 1,364 cases.