Visas cancelled, Pakistan nationals to leave Patna for homeland

PATNA: Twenty-eight Pakistani nationals staying with their relatives in Bihar’s capital have been directed to return to their homeland within the next few days.
Their visas have been revoked in the wake of the recent directive of the Centre, prompted by a recent terrorist attack on tourists in J&Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
Sources in the state police headquarters said that the SHOs of various police stations have been asked to monitor the movement of foreign citizens staying on extended visas closely.
A senior IPS officer posted at the police headquarters said that the officers of the special branch, the intelligence wing of the state police, have been entrusted to collect information about these Pakistani nationals.
Most foreign nationals stay in the Muslim-dominated areas of Sabjibagh, Phulwarisharif and Samanpura localities. “I was here to attend my relative’s wedding. But I have to return to Pakistan as my visa has been cancelled,” said a Pakistani woman staying in Patna for over three months.
“We don’t want to invite the wrath of people from other communities in India. The situation has changed suddenly due to the strained relationship between the two nations,” another citizen said.
Majority of these visitors have cited either marriage in their extended families, relatives or medical advice as reasons for overstay.