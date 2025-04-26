Visas cancelled, Pakistan nationals to leave Patna for homeland

PATNA: Twenty-eight Pakistani nationals staying with their relatives in Bihar’s capital have been directed to return to their homeland within the next few days.

Their visas have been revoked in the wake of the recent directive of the Centre, prompted by a recent terrorist attack on tourists in J&Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Sources in the state police headquarters said that the SHOs of various police stations have been asked to monitor the movement of foreign citizens staying on extended visas closely.

A senior IPS officer posted at the police headquarters said that the officers of the special branch, the intelligence wing of the state police, have been entrusted to collect information about these Pakistani nationals.