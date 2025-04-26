WAVES 2025 to spotlight youth creators, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that when the youth actively contribute to nation-building, the country experiences accelerated development and earns recognition on the global stage. He noted that India’s youth are demonstrating to the world, through their dedication and innovation, the immense potential the nation possesses.
Addressing the gathering virtually after distributing appointment letters to over 50,000 new recruits, the Prime Minister further said, “In this budget, the government has announced the Manufacturing Mission, with a goal to promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative and provide India’s youth with the opportunity to create globally standardised products.”
Speaking about the manufacturing sector, he said that the Manufacturing Mission will not only support millions of MSMEs and small entrepreneurs across the country, but also open up new employment opportunities nationwide.
Giving a boost to the upcoming event in Mumbai this May, the Prime Minister added, “Mumbai will soon host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, and this event places the nation’s youth at its core, providing young creators with such a platform for the first time.”
Touching upon upcoming events aimed at promoting innovation, he remarked, “For innovators in media, gaming, and entertainment, WAVES is an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their talent.”
Highlighting his government’s initiatives on women’s empowerment, Modi said that India’s women are reaching new heights in areas ranging from bureaucracy to space and science. He also noted the government's focus on empowering women in rural areas.
Addressing the Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister emphasised that the day marked the beginning of new responsibilities for these young individuals in various departments of the Government of India. He remarked that their duties include strengthening the nation’s economic framework, bolstering internal security, contributing to the construction of modern infrastructure, and bringing transformative change to the lives of workers.
Underscoring the sincerity with which these responsibilities must be fulfilled, he urged the youth to contribute to nation-building. Expressing confidence, he stated that these individuals will carry out their duties with utmost dedication: “The foundation of any nation's progress and success lies in its youth. When the youth actively participate in nation-building, the nation experiences rapid development and establishes its identity on the global stage,” he emphasised.
“India’s youth are showcasing their immense potential to the world through their hard work and innovation,” he further highlighted, stating that the government is ensuring, at every step, that employment and self-employment opportunities for the country’s youth continue to grow.
He stressed that it is now time to dedicate the next phases of their lives not only to themselves but also to the nation. He highlighted that the spirit of public service must remain paramount. He underscored that the fulfilment of duties, innovation, and commitment of individuals will directly contribute to improving the lives of every citizen in India.
Remarking that when individuals reach positions of responsibility, their duties and roles as citizens become even more significant, Modi emphasised the need for increased awareness in this regard. He urged them to involve more people in this campaign at their workplaces.
Noting that the International Yoga Day, coming up in June, presents a great opportunity to begin a healthy life alongside a successful career, he emphasised that health is not only essential for individuals but also crucial for work efficiency and the nation’s productivity.
Recalling the mantra of "Nagrik Devo Bhava", shared on Civil Services Day, and emphasising that serving citizens is akin to divine worship, Modi expressed confidence, saying that with sincerity and dedication, India will become a developed and prosperous nation.
He urged the youth to work towards achieving the dreams and aspirations of 140 crore Indians, highlighting the country's progress and how his government is driving development for the nation.