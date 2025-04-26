WAVES 2025 to spotlight youth creators, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that when the youth actively contribute to nation-building, the country experiences accelerated development and earns recognition on the global stage. He noted that India’s youth are demonstrating to the world, through their dedication and innovation, the immense potential the nation possesses.

Addressing the gathering virtually after distributing appointment letters to over 50,000 new recruits, the Prime Minister further said, “In this budget, the government has announced the Manufacturing Mission, with a goal to promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative and provide India’s youth with the opportunity to create globally standardised products.”

Speaking about the manufacturing sector, he said that the Manufacturing Mission will not only support millions of MSMEs and small entrepreneurs across the country, but also open up new employment opportunities nationwide.

Giving a boost to the upcoming event in Mumbai this May, the Prime Minister added, “Mumbai will soon host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, and this event places the nation’s youth at its core, providing young creators with such a platform for the first time.”