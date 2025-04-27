272 Pakistan nationals left India through Attari-Wagah border in past two days

NEW DELHI: Around 272 Pakistani nationals have left India in the past two days through the Attari-Wagah border point, and a few hundred more are expected to exit on Sunday when the deadline for the 12 categories of short-term visa holders of the neighbouring nation ends, an official said.

As many as 629 Indians, including 13 diplomats and officials, have returned from Pakistan through the international border crossing located in Punjab.

The 'Leave India' notice to the Pakistani nationals was issued by the government after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The deadline for exiting India for those holding SAARC visas was April 26.

For those carrying medical visas, the deadline is April 29.

The 12 categories of visas whose holders have to leave India by Sunday are - visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim and group pilgrim.

However, those having long-term and diplomatic or official visas were exempted from the 'Leave-India' order.

According to officials, 191 Pakistani nationals left India through the Attari-Wagah border on April 25 and 81 more exited on April 26.

As many as 287 Indians crossed into India from Pakistan On April 25, and altogether 342 Indians, including 13 diplomats and officials, returned from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on April 26, officials said.

Some of the Pakistanis might have left India through airports too, they said, pointing out that since India does not have direct air connectivity with Pakistan, they might have left for other countries.

Officials said the highest number of Pakistanis with short-term visas were staying in Maharashtra.

Their number was pegged at around 1,000, they said.

The state's minister Yogesh Kadam on Saturday said the 1,000 Pakistani nationals with short-term visas have been asked to leave India.

Around 5,050 Pakistani citizens have been living in Maharashtra and most of them are on long-term visas.

Of these, around 2,450 were in Nagpur, 1,100 in Thane, 390 in Jalgaon, 290 in Navi Mumbai, 290 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 120 in Amravati and 15 in Mumbai, officials said.

Interestingly, 107 Pakistani nationals, who were staying in Maharashtra were, untraceable, according to officials.