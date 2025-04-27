130 nuclear warheads, missiles targeted at India: Pak minister Hanif Abbasi makes open threat

Pakistan Minister Hanif Abbasi, in a dramatic escalation of tensions, threatened India with nuclear retaliation, claiming that Pakistan’s missile arsenal, including Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missiles, along with 130 nuclear warheads, has been kept “only for India.” Abbasi issued this threat in a reply to India’s recent decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Abbasi openly declared that if India decides to halt Pakistan’s water supply, it should "prepare for a full-scale war," stating that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are not merely symbolic but are positioned across the country and ready to be used. "If they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war. The military equipment we have, the missiles we have, they're not for display. Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you," he warned.

This sharp rhetoric from Abbasi followed India’s countermeasures in response to the tragic Pahalgam attack, which included suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and revoking visas for Pakistani nationals. The Pakistani Minister mocked India’s decision, insinuating that India was beginning to realize the repercussions of its actions.