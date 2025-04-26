Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC again, army responds appropriately: Defence official

SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Kashmir valley by resorting to unprovoked firing, a defence official said on Saturday and added the army responded appropriately.

"On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir," the Srinagar-based defence official said.

This is the second time in two nights that Pakistani troops have tried to provoke the Indian side.

The official said army troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms.

"No casualties have been reported," he added.