Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC again, army responds appropriately: Defence official

SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Kashmir valley by resorting to unprovoked firing, a defence official said on Saturday and added the army responded appropriately.
"On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir," the Srinagar-based defence official said.
This is the second time in two nights that Pakistani troops have tried to provoke the Indian side.
The official said army troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms.
"No casualties have been reported," he added.
Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) had already escalated on Friday with speculative firing, as military sources indicated that Pakistani troops may have been testing the alertness of Indian soldiers. This comes amid rising calls within India for strong action against terror hotspots across the border following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which five militants killed at least 26 civilians in the Baisaran meadow, known as "Mini Switzerland."
In retaliation to the terror attack , India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, with the Jal Shakti Minister asserting that "not a drop" of the river’s water would flow to Pakistan. Both countries also expelled diplomatic staff and cancelled visas, leaving visitors with a tight deadline to return home.
In a separate incident on Friday, a gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. Sources reported that a terrorist on the run was injured, while two senior police officers also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.
The clash erupted after security personnel launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Bazipora forest area, acting on intelligence about the presence of terrorists. The operation turned into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire.
The day before, a Special Forces soldier was martyred in a similar encounter between joint security forces and terrorists in Udhampur district.
(With inputs from PTI)