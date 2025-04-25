Indian officials say troops traded fire with Pakistan along LoC; UN urges ‘maximum restraint’

SRINAGAR: Indian and Pakistani soldiers briefly exchanged fire along their highly militarised frontier in Kashmir, Indian officials said Friday, as tensions soared between the nuclear-armed rivals following a deadly attack on tourists.

India has described the massacre in which terrorists killed 26 people, most of them Indians, as a "terror attack" and accused Pakistan of backing it.

Pakistan denied any connection to the attack near the resort town of Pahalgam in Kashmir. It was claimed by a previously unknown militant group calling itself the Kashmir Resistance.

The Associated Press reported that three Indian army officials told that Pakistani soldiers fired at an Indian position in Kashmir late Thursday. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Indian soldiers retaliated and no casualties were reported.

The AP also reported that Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the matter.